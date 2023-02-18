Albuquerque plans to revitalize Menaul corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s an area that’s been become a hot bed for trouble the last few years causing some businesses to even shut their doors.

The City of Albuquerque’s been working to revamp this area for a while for a long list of reasons, but change could be headed towards the area.

The Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area plan. In some ways, it could be a potential lifeline of hope for an area that’s been plagued with crime.

The Albuquerque Development Commission met on Thursday, and the plan, also known as the MRA plan, is making progress.

The plan would revamp the Menaul Corridor area. The area is off of I-40 and Phoenix Avenue intersecting with I-25 and the North Diversion Channel.

Multiple businesses closed down in the area in the last few years, including the Range Cafe in 2020.

Crime is stretched out through the area, but other things have warranted concern from some business owners, like the homeless population.

“I’m pretty sure that turns away business, especially since we have a patio out here, people like to sit outside and not be bothered,” Tyler Fabian, owner of Urban 360 Pizza said.

The city is hoping to change a few main lots of land in the area. The city also wants to work on better communication between business owners who reside there. The development commission is really hammering to fix public safety in the area.

The proposal to revamp this area made it through the development commission and now awaits approval from City Hall.