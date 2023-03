ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city’s West Side where one person was killed and another was injured.

Albuquerque police officers responded to the 9000 block of Central, near an RV park. One person died at the scene while the other person went to the hospital.

