ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just south of San Pedro and Zuni in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. They found one person wounded.

First responders tried life-saving measures on the person but they died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.