Albuquerque police arrest 2 teens after stealing bait car, involving younger siblings on joy ride

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they arrested two teens after they took off in a bait car with their younger siblings.

On Saturday, police say a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old, and a 10-year-old broke into a red Kia bait car in northeast Albuquerque.

The 14-year-old drove the car, and picked up his 15-year-old girlfriend, who brought along her 5-year-old brother.

APD detectives figured out what was going on, they disabled the bait car, and contacted everyone’s parents.

The two teens will face felony charges.