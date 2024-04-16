Albuquerque police arrest 4 suspects for Northeast Heights murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested three adults and a 17-year-old person for the alleged murder of a man Thursday in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Daniel Eduardo Ruiz, 28-year-old Jimena Yanez and 35-year-old Jazmin Ruiz Castro the day after the shooting. Then, officers on Monday arrested Aldo Muñoz.

The four suspects are accused of killing a man police identified as Fabian Romero.

Officers responded around 1:18 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call about gunshots fired in the area of an apartment near Menaul and Chelwood Park Boulevards.

They arrived and found Romero dead near Menaul and Tramway, around six blocks away.

Ruiz Castro filed a restraining order April 2 on Romero, reportedly based on past domestic violence incidents. However, detectives learned she had been talking with Romero and planned to meet with him Wednesday night.

When Ruiz Castro arrived at the apartment, a confrontation ensued. She screamed and her son, Ruiz, came out of the apartment and shot Romero as he was going downstairs. Then, Ruiz allegedly shot him two more times in the back and chased him.

Surveillance video allegedly showed three people chasing Romero. Yanez and Ruiz Castro also gave inconsistent and conflicting descriptions of the incident.

Ruiz, Yanez, Ruiz Castro and Muñoz all face an open count of murder, as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges. Ruiz Castro faces a charge of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor.

MORE: