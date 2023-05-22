Albuquerque police arrest carjacking suspect in SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint Sunday night and prompted an overnight SWAT standoff.

Dispatch notified Albuquerque police officers of an armed carjacking around 7:24 p.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at Dion’s on Coors in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers reportedly followed the vehicle until communication issues ended the pursuit.

Then, around 10 p.m., they say they found the vehicle at a Speedway gas station near 57th and Ouray. The driver allegedly tried hitting an SUV, then barricaded herself inside.

APD SWAT responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Monday. Then, around 6:30 a.m., KOB 4 crews saw authorities clearing the scene.

Albuquerque police later confirmed they arrested 45-year-old Roberta Chavez. Chavez faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, evading police and concealing her identity.