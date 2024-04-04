Albuquerque police arrest man accused of stealing $50K of copper wire

Albuquerque police believe a man stole more than $50,000 worth of copper wire at the city's Transit Center at Central and Unser earlier this month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police believe a man stole more than $50,000 worth of copper wire at the city’s Transit Center at Central and Unser earlier this month.

Police used pictures from the Transit Center to identify 47-year-old Brian Robinson. Police say Robinson slipped up and used his driver’s license when he sold the copper wire to a local recycling place.

APD detectives arrested a suspect on Tuesday who was wanted for stealing more than $50,000 worth of copper wire and causing damage to the city’s Transit Center.

Police tracked Robinson to a Lowe’s. When he came out of the store, police say he dropped meth on the ground and ran off. A woman who was with him, identified as 26-year-old Emma Brown, allegedly spit on officers and kicked them.

Both Robinson and Brown were arrested.