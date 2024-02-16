Albuquerque police arrest suspect from 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested 48-year-old Carlos Morris Thursday for a 2020 murder.

According to APD, officers found Morris when they responded to a fatal shooting at 1200 Ortiz Drive SE. Police said Morris was covered in blood as was trying to place Teryn Kurtz’s body in the passenger side of a sedan.

There was reportedly a large bottle of Clorox bleach behind Morris. Police said they handcuffed Morris and found a handgun in his front pocket.

At the time, Morris reportedly told officers that someone else had shot Kurtz and he had attempted to perform CPR after the shooting. However, the autopsy report did not match that explanation.

APD homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Morris on Tuesday and arrested him Thursday afternoon. Morris is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.