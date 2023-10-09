Albuquerque police arrest suspect in deadly street racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of a street racing crash that left two people dead and three critically injured in northeast Albuquerque.

Investigators say traffic video showed a white BMW and a green Mini Cooper racing northbound on Louisiana, going through the intersections at Indian School and Menaul.

As they passed by Dellwood, just south of Comanche, home surveillance video showed a white Toyota turning onto Louisiana and then the two cars crashing into the side of it.

The Mini Cooper flipped over the Toyota, causing the driver to fly out of the vehicle before it landed on its roof.

Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. Sunday to a reported crash just south of Louisiana and Comanche. They found the BMW crashed through a cinder block wall and into the wall of a nearby home.

They also found the white Toyota. The driver died at the scene.

Medic took the driver and passenger in the Mini Cooper, as well as two 14-year-olds inside the Toyota, to the hospital.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, identified as a 24-year-old man, died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, his passenger is in the hospital in critical condition. The 14-year-olds are in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the BMW, 28-year-old Andy Doreste-Saumell, reportedly admitted to driving above the speed limit. Police also reportedly found his six-year-old son in the car.

Doreste-Saumell was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, child abuse and street racing. He is now in Metro Detention Center.