Albuquerque police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man Sunday who stabbed another man to death over an alleged $300 debt.

Juan Garcia is in jail facing a murder charge. Police say he stabbed Luis Romero at a southeast home earlier this month, and they’ve been looking for him since then.

Police detained three others who dropped the victim off at a local hospital, but they were released after talking to detectives.

Garcia was also arrested for a shooting last year. Police call him a suspect in that crime, and he was out of jail on pretrial release when they arrested him Sunday.