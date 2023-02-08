Albuquerque police arrest UNM-area road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have tracked down the 18-year-old suspect accused of aggravated battery near UNM’s campus.

Albuquerque police responded to the area of University and MLK around noon on Jan. 25, after UNM issued an alert about a suspected carjacking.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, told police that 18-year-old Andres Lorzeno Martinez had gotten out of his car and threatened to take his car. When the man attempted to take photos of Martinez, he struck him with a pistol. The victim also said Martinez tied to take his phone but was unable to, kicked the phone away, and fled.

APD had issued a warrant last week for Martinez’s arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Albuquerque police arrested Martinez Tuesday afternoon near UNM campus, at a house near Central and Gold. Martinez reportedly was barricaded inside the home, but detectives were able to take him into custody without incident.

Martinez will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.