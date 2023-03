ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to Albuquerque police, an officer’s car was involved in a crash near Lomas and Louisiana.

A woman in the other car was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the squad car started on fire, but the fire was quickly contained.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.