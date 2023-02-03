Albuquerque police cracking down on drivers without license plates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on drivers without proper license plates.

Starting next week, Traffic Division officers will work in a patrol capacity to target individuals who are driving illegally without a proper license plate.

“We are sending a message that everyone must obey our traffic laws,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. “We know many offenders conceal their identities during crimes by driving vehicles without license plates. We are cracking down on that practice.”

If cited for not properly displaying a current license plate or altering one, a driver could face a fine of up to $25, along with court fees.