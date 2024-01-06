Albuquerque Police Department reports drop in homicides in 2023

Following a record year for homicides in Albuquerque, 2023 saw a significant decrease in the number of killings.

Albuquerque police investigated the deaths of 97 people in 2023. That’s down from 121 in 2022.

Albuquerque police say they have also solved 84 homicide cases – 53 of them from 2023, and 31 from previous years. They say 117 murder suspects were either arrested, charged, or are now deceased.

“There is a specific reason why we are getting more cases cleared from the past, we’ve actually brought in more resources,” said APD Police Chief Harold Medina.

The chief says increasing the number of homicide detectives on staff from five to 16 is part of the reason they have been able to solve more cases.

“Number one, officers are getting more proactive, number two, technology is starting to catch up in a lot of different places, and number three, there is a large portion of individuals who are in custody,” Medina said.

However, Medina also acknowledged the troubling number of homicides committed by juvenile suspects last year.

“Approximately 10% of our homicides involve juveniles,” Medina said.

The city is taking steps to try and reduce teen violence.

The Albuquerque Community Safety Department implemented the Violence Intervention Program, or VIP, at West Mesa and Robert F. Kennedy High School. The program is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence.

Last month, the city said it wanted to expand the program to more APS schools. Medina says his department will also use technology and community programs to help reduce crime.

“We’ll also be rolling out a new program where we’ll be looking out for areas with repeated shots being fired in an area, and we’re going to do a lot more community outreach in those specific neighborhoods,” Medina said.