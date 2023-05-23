Albuquerque police find 10 encampments in the bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police found nearly a dozen encampments in the bosque over the weekend.

Earlier this year, the department announced they were changing the Open Space Division to 12 members, including seven collateral officers and five full-time police service aides.

APD Chief Harold Medina said that change has allowed them to have a bigger presence on the bosque, especially on the weekends when people camp out.

This weekend, APD had those officers on horses, boats, and walking around during a proactive patrol operation. While they were out there, officers found 10 encampments.

“A lot of times, those individuals who are unhoused fall off the radar,” Medina said. “This is one way where, if they fall off the radar and they think they are going to the bosque to hide out – not necessarily, you’re probably still going to get contacted by an officer.”

Police said one arrest was made just south of Bridge Boulevard on the west side of the Rio Grande.

Officers found a motorcycle close to that encampment and arrested Carlos Diaz, who had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Diaz was arrested and booked into jail.