Albuquerque police hope to deter retail crime during holiday season

APD will be outside of shopping centers and malls seven days a week, until Christmas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexicans will be lined up and ready to take advantage of the latest Black Friday deals.

“We’re going to have humans, horses, and helicopters up on Black Friday so you’re going to see all three of them in all the big shopping areas,” said Kyle Kartsock, APD commander. “We want to have a very visible presence not only for our law-abiding citizens but for our non-law-abiding citizens too.”

The Albuquerque Police Department also met with retailers at Coronado Center last week, ahead of the busy shopping season.

“What we want to ensure that retailers know is that we want shoppers to feel safe when they go out to buy gifts or look around or just be out in public spaces, and that if the retailer has a repeat offender in their store that we are going to get officers to their door, and when that person leaves they are going in handcuffs,” Hartsock said.

For anyone who thinks they see someone shoplifting, APD is warning you not to take matters into your own hands. They have been working with shop owners in the event that something happens.

“The store has trained professionals that know how to document, record and capture the information we need,” Hartsock said. “We actually give training to the stores on how to do this. We don’t encourage physical confrontations with most shoplifters, even the loss prevention personnel.”

