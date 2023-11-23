Albuquerque police ID 2 victims in murder-suicide investigation

An Albuquerque Police Department cadet and her husband were found dead at their apartment Tuesday, leaving an 8-year-old boy without his parents the day before Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque Police Department cadet and her husband were found dead at their apartment Tuesday, leaving an 8-year-old boy without his parents the day before Thanksgiving.

APD officials are saying the scene appears to be a murder suicide.

It’s still early on in the investigation, but investigators say it appears the husband shot and killed his wife before shooting himself.

APD identified 32-year-old Taylor Hagan as the victim of Tuesday’s apparent murder suicide. She was working to become a police officer herself, and was a cadet at the APD Police Academy.

“She chose to serve the community as a police officer and keep the community safe. My sincere condolences go out to her family and loved ones on behalf of the entire APD family,” said APD Chief Harold Medina in a statement Wednesday.

KOB 4’s Public Safety Expert Paul Szych explains domestic violence cases like this one are more common around the holidays.

“I noticed that in my eight years in command of the Domestic Violence Stalking Unit, and a lot of that has, is attributed to people spending more time together,” said Szych.

Homicide investigators suspect Hagan was shot and killed by her husband, 41-year-old Briton Hagan, around 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

They lived at the Olympus Encantada Apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

“We got to get our minds around that victims of all walks of life, of all professions, they need to feel secure, and stepping forward with information about their safety,” said Szych.

APD says domestic violence tends to increase during the holiday season, so if you or someone you know doesn’t feel safe at home, urge them to call a crisis hot line.

There are national operators answering calls 24/7 800-799-7233.

RESOURCES: