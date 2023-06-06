Albuquerque police ID 3 teens killed at house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified the victims of a house party shooting over the weekend. Police say Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson, both 18, and Nick Ortega, 19, were killed.

Officers were called to the shooting at a home near Washington Street NE and Hilton Avenue NE around 1 a.m. Sunday. They received calls from multiple neighbors and people from inside the home.

Officers reportedly arrived within five minutes of the first call. When they arrived, they found the three young men dead.

A 17-year-old girl, who was hiding behind a couch, was also shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. A suspect has not been identified yet.

“We’ve seen this over and over again with these house parties,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. “It does appear that the owner wasn’t there at the time and perhaps did not know about the party.”

Police said most of the people at the party were between the ages of 18 and 20.

“We do know there was a confrontation,” Gallegos said. “Several people were armed with guns and we’ve seen a tragic outcome. It’s really, you know, it’s almost getting tiring repeating the same message for all of these.”

Neighbors told KOB 4 this is not the first time they have heard gunshots in the neighborhood.

“Neighbors were understandably very upset about the shooting, and I know one neighbor went and helped and tried to perform CPR,” Gallegos said.

Investigators said around 25 people were at the home.

“Dozens of shots were fired,” Gallegos said. “Officers have collected casings and they do believe more than one gun was involved.”

Anyone with video connected to the shooting can submit it to police using this online portal.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

The @ABQPOLICE just released the names and ages of the people that died in the recent homicides, including the triple homicide that devolved from a house party. All five are teenagers. @GriffinRushton is digging into the trend tonight at 10 @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/U3fevRmeze — Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) June 6, 2023