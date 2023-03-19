Albuquerque police IDs victims in 3 weekend homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police released the identities of three victims of separate homicides over the weekend in the metro.

300 Dorado Place Rd. SE

APD says officers found a person dead with a gunshot wound on 300 Dorado Place Rd. SE next to the Monzano Vista Apartments.

Police identified the person as 37-year-old Richard Cunningham.

1st St. and Indian School Road NE

According to APD, officers responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of 1st St. and Indian School Road NE.

Upon arrival, officers found a person dead with gunshot wounds. Police identified the person as 42-year-old David Tomas-Herrera.

Alameda and Corrales

Albuquerque police say a male motorcycle rider was fatally shot Sunday at a busy intersection on the Westside of Albuquerque.

The shooting happened in a parking lot by Alameda Boulevard and Corrales, right by the river and Cottonwood Mall.

Police identified the motorcycle rider as 43-year-old John Taylor.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.