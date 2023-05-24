Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting near Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in an area near Old Town.

Around 5 a.m., dispatch received reports of a shooting in the area of Mountain Road and Rio Grande Boulevard. Officers arrived there and found one person shot.

Emergency personnel took them to the hospital, where they died from their wound.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.