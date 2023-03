ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are at the McDonald’s near 12th and I-40 following a shooting.

According to APD, one person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Indian School Road is currently shut down east of 12th Street.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time.

