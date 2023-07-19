Albuquerque police investigate double shooting near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people wounded, including one person in critical condition, near UNM.

Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Coal and Princeton. They say it happened early Wednesday just after midnight.

Officers arrived and found the victims. Paramedics then took them to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing in the area.

