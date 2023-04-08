Police investigate fatal stabbing in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were called to a stabbing in northeast Albuquerque Friday.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Spanish Bit Street NE and found a man that was stabbed. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police have taken one person into custody. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.