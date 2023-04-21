Albuquerque police investigate infant death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

According to police, officers responded Friday to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in northeast Albuquerque. The child had been brought to the home of the grandparents by the mother.

Paramedics declared the five-month-old child deceased. Police said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Christina Bennett, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.