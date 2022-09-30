Albuquerque police investigate overnight deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person died after being shot in northwest Albuquerque late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers were dispatched to the area of Palisades Drive and Punta Alta Avenue regarding reports of a person being shot. Officers arrived and found a victim with life-threatening injuries, who was transported to the hospital. There, they died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene at that time. An investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.