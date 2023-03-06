Albuquerque police investigate shooting at Cedar Ridge Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers were called to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Park Monday afternoon, south of West Mesa High School’s football field.

According to police, one person was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said another person was injured while fleeing from the gunfire, but was not shot.

Information is limited at this time. APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is taking over the investigation.

West Mesa HS was in a brief shelter-in-place due to police activity in the neighborhood. There will be regular dismissal from the north side of campus. Access from Fortuna is closed. Buses will run as usual. — APS (@ABQschools) March 6, 2023