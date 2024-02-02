Albuquerque police investigate suspicious deaths in Northeast Heights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman found inside a home in the Northeast Heights.

According to APD, Albuquerque Community Safety responders were dispatched Friday morning to conduct a welfare check at a home on the 10400 block of Constitution Avenue NE.

“They observed an individual who appeared to be deceased inside the home,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman.

Officers were called to the scene and entered the home, where they found a man and woman dead.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.