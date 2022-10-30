Albuquerque police investigate two fatal crashes overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police responded to two deadly crashes overnight.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a hit-and-run crash at Pike Street and Coconino Road SE. Police said a woman was leaving a house party when a red Mustang hit her and dragged her for about 400 feet.

The driver then fled the scene.

According to APD, the woman was taken to UNM Hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers were able to track down the driver of the Mustang and take him into custody.

“Alcohol is a factor in this case and the offender was booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center,” said Chase Jewell, APD spokesman.

Officers also were dispatched to a fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque, at Coors and St. Joseph’s.

Police said one person was killed. Information on this crash is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.