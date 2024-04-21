Albuquerque police investigate 2 overnight homicides

Albuquerque police are investigating two overnight homicides Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides that happened at separate apartment complexes Saturday.

According to APD, officers were called out to the Cinnamon Tree apartments on Central near Louisiana Friday night.

Police says a man and a woman were shot, and the man later died. The woman was transported to the hospital. Police are still searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

Hours after that, APD was called out to a deadly shooting at another apartment complex near Tramway and Copper.

Police say one person was found dead, and another was taken into custody.

APD detectives are trying to piece together what lead up to this shooting.

