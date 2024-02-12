Albuquerque police investigating deadly shooting at Pat Hurley Park

Albuquerque police say a man was shot and killed at Pat Hurley Park late Friday night.

One neighbor says she isn’t surprised.

“The sound of gunshots is pretty normal here,” said Iona Barela, who has lived near the park for 25 years. “My house has been hit twice.”

According to police, a man was found in the upper part of the park Friday with gunshot wounds.

The park has had a history of similar incidents.

In 2015, 14-year-old Isaiah Albright was shot and killed there in a drive-by shooting. Two teens were also injured in that shooting.

Recently, the park was also the starting point for what turned into a deadly road rage car crash. In 2022, police say Roger Wilson rammed another car while speeding away from the park in a fit of road rage.

The crash killed Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, who were both 14.

Court documents show Wilson had a history of car theft — something Barela says she sees a lot of in the neighborhood.

APD crime-mapping data shows in the last seven months, there have been over 200 reported crimes within a half-mile radius of the park — things like shots fired, shootings, and suspicious cars in the neighborhood.

Barela says over the years she’s added more security and fencing to her home. Barela and other neighbors have also reached out to the city for help.

She added that APD’s area command has been very helpful, but getting more permanent help from the city has been hard. She says she still loves the area, despite everything that happens at the park.

“This is home, this is home, and we’re fighting to keep it,” Barela said.

Police have not identified the man who was killed Friday. APD says that investigation is ongoing.