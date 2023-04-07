Albuquerque police investigating fatal crash at Central and Atrisco

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at Central and Atrisco.

According to APD, officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle carrying two people. Police said the driver of the motorcycle did not stop, and fled.

The motorcycle collided with a vehicle, resulting in the death of one of the motorcyclists at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the passengers inside the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The intersection will be closed while authorities are on scene.

A multi-agency task force is investigating. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.