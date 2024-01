ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex along Montgomery.

Police arrived at 4047 Montgomery Blvd. NE around 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found a woman dead.

According to APD, no one is in custody. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.