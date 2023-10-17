Albuquerque police issue warning about thief targeting drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are warning people of a thief who is targeting drivers by telling them their vehicle has a “wobbly” tire.

According to APD, the man approaches drivers, warns them that one of their tires is wobbly, and offers to fix it. Then, the thief reaches into the vehicle and grabs their purses.

Police say the thief is around 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with black hair. He typically drives an older white sedan.

If you have any information you are asked to call 242-COPS.