Albuquerque police officer accused of driving drunk in patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested overnight by New Mexico State Police for DWI.

According to APD, officer Jordan Hernandez was arrested around midnight after State Police spotted him speeding in his patrol vehicle on Bobby Foster Road near Mesa del Sol. Hernandez was arrested on a charge of DWI following an investigation.

“It’s always disappointing to learn that one of our officers is accused of breaking the same laws they are sworn to enforce,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “We will move forward with an internal investigation, while criminal charges are handled by the judicial system.”

Hernandez will be on administrative leave while the internal investigation is conducted.