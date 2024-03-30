Albuquerque police officers on horseback chase down alleged shoplifter

Albuquerque police say their Horse Mounted Unit was patrolling the area near Central and Coors when they got a tip about a shoplifter at a nearby Walgreens.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Mark Chacon, would not comply with officers and tried to flee. Lapel video shows the suspect running into the street, hoping to get away.

Eventually, other officers on horseback surrounded Chacon. Police say he is now facing several charges after stealing $230 worth of merchandise.