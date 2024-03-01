Albuquerque police release 2023 crime data

The Albuquerque Police Department released preliminary crime statistics for 2023.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released preliminary crime statistics for 2023.

APD split the numbers into three categories – crimes against property, persons, and society.

Shoplifting is in the property category and it took a priority spot last year. There were 2,000 more shoplifting incidents in 2023 compared to 2022.

Crimes against persons include homicides, rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Overall numbers stayed about the same between 2022 and 2023, but homicides went down.

Leaders say crimes against society statistics tend to be more enforcement-related. This category saw the biggest spike in numbers. Reps said that’s partially due to the new technology like ShotSpotter and narcotics enforcement.

Chief Harold Medina also credits online and phone reporting for some of the increases in all categories. He said the department tripled its online reports in the past five years.

The entire crime stats presentation can be found here.