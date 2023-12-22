Albuquerque police release video of officers shooting armed suspect

A man accused of stealing a truck is still in the hospital after Albuquerque police shot him last month.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of stealing a truck is still in the hospital after Albuquerque police shot him last month.

Police said the truck’s owner told officers there were 11 guns in it when it was stolen, so police were trying to keep their distance while tracking down the vehicle.

They followed the vehicle throughout the city and saw it stop at the Ace Hardware near Lomas and San Mateo. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. They tracked the truck via helicopter and watched it pull into the parking lot west of El Mezquite Market.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Efren Ramirez, got out of the truck and began to walk toward an alley behind the market. Officers noted he was armed.

Police say Ramirez did not follow commands to drop his weapon. APD officials said it appeared that Ramirez was turning his body and about to point his gun at the police when four officers opened fire.

Ramirez was struck eight times. He was taken to the hospital where he is still in critical condition at this time.

Police said the Toyota Tacoma Ramirez was driving was reported stolen around Oct. 24 from a storage unit. The 11 guns inside are still missing, even after APD searched the truck near 98th and Central.

Officers suspect another person who was in the truck with Ramirez took the guns out of the car sometime before the shootout.

“They did pull into a parking structure I believe,” said APD Chief Harold Medina. “When they were in the parking structure the person jumped out, so air support was unable to see where the second person went, but they stayed on the truck.”

Police confirmed Thursday that the gun that Ramirez had on him was not one of the guns reported stolen with the truck. However, that gun was not registered under his name either. APD is still investigating.