Albuquerque police respond to 4 separate crashes over weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police’s Motor Unit are investigating four separate crashes this weekend across the city.

Paradise and Paseo del Norte NW

According to APD, officers were called out Sunday around 2:00 a.m. to a fatal motorcycle crash at Paradise and Paseo del Norte NW.

Police say a man was showing his friend a new exhaust system on his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and received significant injuries. First responders pronounced the driver dead on scene.

Officials say both the driver and friend were drinking prior to the crash. Both speed and sobriety were reported as factors in this cash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

1837 Chandelle Loop NE

Albuquerque police are investigating a serious injury crash Saturday around 3:00 p.m. at 1837 Chandelle Loop NE.

Police say the driver of a white Ford F-150 crashed into a garage and through the wall into the neighboring residence. A friend of the driver says he “accelerated at a high rate of speed all of a sudden, passing her” after helping her buy a vehicle.

Officials say the friend told officers the driver was diabetic and may have experienced a medical episode prior to accelerating and running a red light. The driver was transported to UNM Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Tramway and Menual NE

On Saturday around 6:00 p.m., APD’s Motors Unit was called to a serious injury crash at Tramway and Menual NE.

Police say a white Mazada SUV T-boned a blue Suzuki motorcycle at the Menual intersection on Tramway.

The northbound motorcycle was attempting to turn on onto westbound Menual during a yellow light when the Mazada proceeded through the intersection. Officials say the motorcyclist received critical injuries.

It is unknown if speed was a factor in this crash. At last check, the motorcyclist remains in critical condition.

Central and Utah

Police responded to another serious injury on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. at Central and Utah.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck by a silver Chrysler sedan while crossing in westbound Central lanes. The pedestrian was transferred to the hospital and required surgery. The driver stayed on scene and provided a statement to officers.

Speed and alcohol were not suspected in this crash.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.