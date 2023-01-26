Albuquerque police revises its non-lethal use-of-force policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has revised its use-of-force policy to clarify how and when officers can use non-lethal force.

APD’s updated policy outlines when officers should and can use certain levels of force, such as tasers, beanbag shotguns and canine deployments. The policy also removed the language of “immediate threat” and only uses the term “imminent threat” to eliminate any confusion.

“We wanted officers to be clear on when they could use less lethal force,” said Superintendent of Police Reform and Retired Judge Victor E. Valdez. “We found officers should be able to use less lethal force sooner than they were formally able to under the previous policy. These revisions allow better protection to both the public and the officers when confronted with a violent individual.”

