Albuquerque police search for murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect who police say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Julius Falero after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Sunday morning.

This happened at a North Valley home near 4th and San Clemente Avenue NW.

Police said officers were called to the home around 7:30 a.m. because Falero was holding his ex-girlfriend against her will.

Upon arrival, officers said they heard gunshots and began to retreat before going into the home. When officers went inside, they found a woman shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Falero fled the area on foot. Police said he was last seen in the area of 2nd and Griegos.

“He has an active felony warrant for a violent crime that happened recently, I think at his workplace,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. “He shot an individual a couple times.”

Anyone with information about Falero is asked to call 505-242-COPS.

