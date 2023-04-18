Albuquerque police search for murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives say an inappropriate picture sent to an Albuquerque man’s girlfriend ended in a deadly shooting. The search is on for the alleged shooter.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Comanche Wells Apartments Saturday. According to police, officers found 38-year-old Nathan Barela shot inside a vehicle.

Investigators said he sent an “inappropriate” picture to the girlfriend of 42-year-old Isaich Lujan. Lujan apparently used his girlfriend’s phone to text Barela, who indicated he was on his way to the apartment complex.

Police said the girlfriend met with Barela and got into his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. After a few minutes, Lujan reportedly approached the vehicle from the passenger’s side and shot Barela.

Barela died at the scene as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Police are now looking for Lujan, who is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about Lujan’s whereabouts can call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677).