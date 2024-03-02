Albuquerque police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Embudo Trailhead

Albuquerque police are looking for the man they say killed someone Thursday evening at the Embudo Trailhead.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are looking for the man they say killed someone Thursday evening at the Embudo Trailhead.

That suspect is 28-year-old Paul Lopez of Albuquerque. Police say multiple witnesses saw what happened. They claim Lopez and the victim, 37-year-old Marvin Riley, were arguing in the trailhead parking lot off Indian School.

At some point, Lopez allegedly shot Riley and took off with a woman in a green SUV.

If you have any information, contact Albuquerque police at 505-242-COPS.