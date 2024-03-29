Albuquerque police search for third suspect in woman’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a third suspect in the brutal death of an Albuquerque woman.

Police believe 48-year-old David Haro was involved in the March 15 homicide of a woman who was beaten, stabbed, and ran over. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to APD, Haro, along with 23-year-old Joshua Dominguez and 21-year-old Destiny Marquez, attacked a woman they believed was breaking into Dominguez’s car. Marquez is Haro’s daughter.

Police said the murder happened near Broadway and Indian School.

Both Dominguez and Marquez are in jail. A judge ruled they will stay there while they await trial.

Haro, Marquez and Dominguez are all charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.