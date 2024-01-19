Wanted individual in custody following search near Central and Girard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers set up a perimeter on the 200 block of Vassar Drive SE, near Central and Girard, while they searched for a wanted individual Thursday evening.

According to APD, officers were assisting Isleta Police Department officers who pursued the wanted individual to southeast Albuquerque, where the person fled on foot from the vehicle they were driving.

In an update just before 8 p.m. Thursday, APD confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody.

