Albuquerque police seek suspect vehicle in downtown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are looking for a white Dodge Charger they say was involved in a homicide last week in downtown Albuquerque.

Around 3:30 a.m. Memorial Day, May 29, officers responded to the area of Copper and 7th. There they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rescue crews took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are now looking for a white Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe on the trunk. They suspect the vehicle was involved in the homicide.

If you know its whereabouts or have any information on this case, call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).

APD Detectives are asking for assistance from the public to locate this White Dodge Charger. The vehicle has a very distinct black racing stripe only on the trunk. This vehicle was involved in a homicide that occurred in downtown Albuquerque on May 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/0CAIRIaPGp — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 5, 2023