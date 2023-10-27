Albuquerque police shut down nuisance property near elementary school

One neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief after Albuquerque police cracked down on what they call a nuisance property, making multiple felony arrests and seizing stolen vehicles, guns, and fentanyl pills.

Neighbors told KOB4 this house has been a problem for about a decade, and the people in this house were not subtle about the illegal activities going on inside – and sometimes even on the front lawn.

The windows of the house at 2801 Florida Street NE have been boarded up by the city. But, abandoned furniture and a broken down car still sit out front. If you look down at the lawn, needles can be found just a few steps off the sidewalk.

“Drug trafficking, prostitution, young women coming in and out of this place, people dropping girls off, it’s very easy to see,” one neighbor explained.

The neighbors KOB 4 spoke to wished to remain anonymous for their safety. Both police and the neighbors say the house was a hotbed for crime for years. It is located only two blocks away from Zuni Elementary School.

“There is a little girl that walks by this house every morning and afternoon going to school and she is tiny and there have been people passed out in the front yard that she has had to walk by, and it’s got to be terrifying for her to walk by this house seeing this stuff,” he said.

Early Wednesday morning, undercover APD narcotics detectives arrested three people, including the owner of the house, for a variety of charges.

36-year-old Miguel Galindo had 2 felony warrants – one for aggravated battery and one for aggravated burglary. 26-year-old Emma Brown had three felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance, receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting and evading arrest. 48-year-old Jocelyn Kiuttu was arrested on new felony drug charges.

“There was finally some action taken and now, well we know it’s not over you know there is more to come,” one neighbor said.

Even Wednesday night, one neighbor caught a group of people, on camera, breaking back into the house after police boarded it up.

Even when KOB 4 crews were there Thursday afternoon, we noticed the same cars circling the block. Some even stopped by to grab more stuff from the house.

But neighbors say for the first time in a long time there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“From what we know, the city, on Nov. 2, the city can take over and condemn the house and hopefully the house can move forward,” the neighbor explained. “The house can get sold and someone can go through it and clean it up and someone nice can move in.”

The city’s Animal Control, the DEA, and other city resources were needed after the arrests. Investigators described the house as “covered in filth, feces and trash.” The search warrant resulted in the following: