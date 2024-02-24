Albuquerque police warn about thief targeting local gyms and stealing cars

Albuquerque police say 43-year-old Angelique Silva is the suspect in a series of burglaries at local gyms.

According to APD, Silva has been seen going into the women’s locker room at multiple gyms and stealing personal items, including car keys – and then stealing cars.

This isn’t the first time Silva has been accused of this. In 2018, police say Silva and Joel Garcia stole two vehicles from a Planet Fitness in southeast Albuquerque. They were both arrested and tried. Garcia was sentenced to 18 months.

Silva was in custody through April of 2023.

So far, this year, at least four vehicles have been stolen from local gyms – the auto thefts were reported at the Chuze near Winrock and the Defined Fitness at Riverside Plaza.

Police say Silva looks for unlocked lockers, stealing women’s keys and their belongings. She then goes outside and uses the key fob to find the car and take off. Police say she has also used the victim’s credit cards.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Silva. If you have any information on Silva’s whereabouts or need to make a report, contact 505-242-COPS.