Albuquerque public libraries receives system upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Library system is getting a much-needed update in hopes to make libraries more accessible for the public.

“We have a lot of people who are like ‘Why can’t you text me when I’ve got an overdue book? Why can’t you text me when my hold is ready?’” said Eileen O’Connell, a Downtown Library Digital and Materials Service manager.

Their new app will let you scan your library card into it, along with some other new features.

“You’re actually going to be able to check your account. You’re gonna be able to tell it if a hold comes in for you, you can tell it to notify you of that. You’ll be able to see if things are overdue and need to be renewed,” said O’Connell.

There will also be easier ways to find what you need from a library online — something that used to be a little more complicated.

“You’ll have much more control over your user experience. And, frankly, a database that updates much closer to real-time because library databases are crazy complex,” O’Connell said.

There’s also still the choice to use emails or other communication for updates at your local library too.

O’Connell says these new systems help give people more freedom on how they experience the library.

“I think that’s what people have really been asking for us, is better control over their library experience,” she said.

O’Connell believes it’s their duty as a library is to make sure the public is getting what they need in an efficient way with this new update.

“We’re an information profession and if we can do a better job of getting people information that they need on the first try, everybody benefits,” said O’Connell.

The work to update all those systems got underway Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m.. It will go through Thursday morning when everything officially kicks in, so all electronic services at the library will be down for a few days.

For more information on the system update and limited services, click here.