Albuquerque Public Schools to host job fair Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 1.

The job fair will be held at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Boulevard NE. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

“With the state’s increase in starting pay for educational assistants up to $25,000 per year, we are hoping to attract more EA’s to the district,” said Dorothy Chavez, senior director of employee processes and human resource systems at APS.

APS currently has 700 open positions with particular need for special education teachers, educational assistants, and bus drivers.

Potential applicants should bring copies of your resume and dress to impress. Officials say jobs could be offered on the spot.

People can apply online in advance to speed up the process.

Click here for more information on APS job openings and salaries.