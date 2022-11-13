Albuquerque Public Schools hosts annual eSports Expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APS’ annual eSports Expo got underway Saturday, bringing together dozens of young video game enthusiasts at every skill level.

Students showed off their skills in popular games like Rocket League, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and more, while also showing others how to play.

Titus Nichols is one of the students who founded the New Mexico eSports Championship Series. Nichols says eSports is all about including everyone and reaching students who are otherwise not engaged in traditional sports.

“We have music kids, I do choir a lot. We have an orchestra kid on our team, we have soccer players on our team and everybody from school can play esports because, in the end, it’s a big community,” Nichols said. “We all love each other no matter what team we’re on, no matter what’s happened. We’re all just a big friend group.”

The New Mexico eSports Championship Finals also took place at the APS Expo. APS added that they believe eSports will include more than 1,000 student participants across the district this year.